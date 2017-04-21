One dead after vehicle rear-ends Burnet CISD bus

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Burnet CISD school bus was rear-ended by a vehicle Friday afternoon on State Highway 29. Troopers say one person inside the vehicle died.

The crash happened near County Road 264, just southeast of the town of Bertram. A DPS spokesperson says there were 12 children on the bus, but none were hurt. Most of the students were coming from Bertram Elementary School.

SH 29 near Bertram is closed and traffic is being diverted.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this page as we get additional information.