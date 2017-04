The projects and crafts at Revelry inspire creativity in adults, and now they’re bringing it to the pint-sized set with Honeychild Fest….

Reverly co-owner Amberly Washington dropped by to tell us about the event and show us how to make some darling flower crowns that the kids will be making. Honeychild: An Indie Kids Fest is Saturday April 22nd from 10 to 3 at Mueller Lake Park.

You can get tickets and information online or call 512-688-6358.