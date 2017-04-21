Leander school issues warning about making Borax ‘slime’

Related Coverage Doctors warn DIY slime toy can be toxic

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A science experiment that can be found in children’s home science kits and has been demonstrated at elementary schools for generations has received some negative attention recently due to the potentially harmful nature of one of the ingredients.

Officials at Wiley Middle School in Leander are asking for parents’ help in dealing with what they’re saying is a “continuing problem.”

The slime, sometimes called ‘oobleck’ after the Dr. Seuss book, Bartholomew and the Oobleck, is made by mixing glue, water and the household cleaner, Borax.

Borax, like any household chemical, is a poison and could cause skin irritation, burn your eyes or cause respiratory issues. Children also shouldn’t put it in their mouths.

“This is a dangerous activity that must stop,” said Wiley MS Principal Chris Simpson in a letter sent home to parents. The school said some students have brought the ingredients to school in water bottles to make the slime.

The school also said children who have the slime are disrupting the school day and could cause harm to classmates or school property.