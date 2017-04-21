Leander man arrested on child pornography charges

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A Leander man admitted to authorities that he used social networks to solicit inappropriate material from children, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office said Friday.

Joshua Wulff, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident after a search warrant was issued following a referral from Pennsylvania law enforcement.

Investigators found the pornography on Wulff’s laptop. Several other of his digital devices were confiscated and will be examined.

Wulff was charged with four counts of child pornography possession and could face up to 10 years in prison per charge if convicted. He is currently being held on a combined $60,000 bond in the Williamson County Jail.