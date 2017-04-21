Leander man arrested on child pornography charges

By Published:
Joshua Carl Wulff, child pornography charges booking photo (Williamson County Jail photo)
Joshua Carl Wulff, child pornography charges booking photo (Williamson County Jail photo)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A Leander man admitted to authorities that he used social networks to solicit inappropriate material from children, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office said Friday.

Joshua Wulff, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident after a search warrant was issued following a referral from Pennsylvania law enforcement.

Investigators found the pornography on Wulff’s laptop. Several other of his digital devices were confiscated and will be examined.

Wulff was charged with four counts of child pornography possession and could face up to 10 years in prison per charge if convicted. He is currently being held on a combined $60,000 bond in the Williamson County Jail.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s