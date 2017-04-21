Everyday Can Be Earth Day

By Published: Updated:
Austin Resource Recovery
Austin Resource Recovery

Austin Resource Recovery says every day is Earth Day. Imagine how great it would be if we all took on the same attitude? Memi Cárdenas joined us in the studio with some fun reminders on sorting things out and keeping the planet beautiful. Austin Resource Recovery provides a wide range of services designed to transform waste into resources while keeping our community clean. Our goal is to reach Zero Waste by 2040, which means reducing the amount of trash sent to landfills by 90 percent. You can celebrate Earth Day with Austin Resource Recovery on Saturday, April 22nd from 12 PM to 7 PM at Huston Tillotson University. For more tips on recycling, visit AustinRecycles.com.

 

 

 

 

Sponsored by Austin Resource Recovery. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s