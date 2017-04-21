Everyday Can Be Earth Day

Austin Resource Recovery says every day is Earth Day. Imagine how great it would be if we all took on the same attitude? Memi Cárdenas joined us in the studio with some fun reminders on sorting things out and keeping the planet beautiful. Austin Resource Recovery provides a wide range of services designed to transform waste into resources while keeping our community clean. Our goal is to reach Zero Waste by 2040, which means reducing the amount of trash sent to landfills by 90 percent. You can celebrate Earth Day with Austin Resource Recovery on Saturday, April 22nd from 12 PM to 7 PM at Huston Tillotson University. For more tips on recycling, visit AustinRecycles.com.

Sponsored by Austin Resource Recovery. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.