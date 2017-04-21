Couple in the Kitchen’s Must-Hit List at the Austin Food + Wine Festival 2017

With last year’s festival getting rained out, we’re extremely excited that the Austin Food and Wine Festival is just a few weeks away! To help you get ready and pumped up for the event, we’ve provided a list of things to see in addition to the standard Grand Tasting Pavilion (which should be epic all on its own)! We hope we get the chance to meet all of you in the Grand Tasting Pavilion where there will be over 50 different beverage stations and 30 food stations; can you say food coma?!? Here are our top 5 things to check out at this year’s fest:

Tim Love’s Hands-On Grilling (All-In ticket) – This is an experience that you can only get at the festival! For a small crowd, you get to have Tim Love as your backyard drinking and barbequing mentor. With his help, you get to grill and skewer your own dish from start to finish. This is a terrific way to learn a new skill and taste your own dish! Cooper & Thief – We haven’t tried it, but it’s a new red blend from California that ages their wine for three months in ex-bourbon barrels. We’ve tried beer that’s been aged in bourbon barrels and are major fans, so wine aged in ex-bourbon barrels is a must try for us. Wine + Bourbon = a match made in heaven! Rock Your Taco (All-In ticket) – Listen to Austin’s famous Tameca Jones singing live while some of the best chefs in the country are battling it out for their dish to be named the festival’s best taco! Austin is the land of tacos so this event alone sounds like a local Austinites dream dining experience. 90+ Club – We’re not extremely fancy wine drinkers, but that’s not going to stop us from putting our pinkies up when we stop by the 90+ club each day. The 90+ club will feature wines from all over the world, but every wine available will have a 90+ rating. This means that they’ve been provided an outstanding review/rating. This is a wonderful way to discover your new favorite wine without the risk of buying a spendy bottle that you don’t love. Fire Pit – Six of the festivals top chefs will be accessible for you to walk up and learn and taste their smoked or fireside grilling. The chef list includes Bryce Gilmore (Barley Swine and Odd duck), Michael Fojtasek (Olamaie), and Shawn Cirkiel (Parkside Projects). Every Texans loves some good BBQ, right?!

Additional things we’re looking forward to:

KitchenAid tent – Being home cooks we always love seeing and trying out the newest gadgets and there’s no better time to play with the future of food tech then when you’re a few glasses of wine deep. They’re supposed to be featuring a Cold Brew Coffee Maker, and that sounds like such a great way to start our mornings.

Meeting Celebrity Chefs – This is your chance to meet chefs from your favorite cookbook and television shows. We’re huge fans of the PBS TV show Mind of a Chef, and Chef Ludo Lefebvre was the star of the recent season. We love French food and he will be whipping up some sweet and savory crepes.

Château D’Esclans (Whispering Angel Rosé) – We love Rosé, and have been following their Instagram account and their event booth always looks like a huge party with giant bottles of Rosé. Right now they’re highlighting their wine at Coachella, and let’s just say we wish we were there.

The Austin Food and Wine Festival occurs April 28-30 at Auditorium Shores (select evening events are at the Fair Market event space). Click here if you still need to snag your tickets. We look forward to seeing you there! Catch us curled up in a food coma in the Grand Pavilion or with red wine-stained teeth in the 90+ club.

Cheers!

Karen + Gavin

Couple in the Kitchen