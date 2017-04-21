AISD PD reopens investigation into possible sex assault of 4-year-old student

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District chief of police says his department mishandled a possible sexual assault case of a Boone Elementary School student.

Austin ISD Chief of Police Eric Mendez says on Feb. 7, parents of a 4-year-old girl who was attending a PreK program at Boone Elementary noticed she had apparent injuries. When district police met with doctors at the hospital, they explained why they believe the child might have been sexually assaulted.

Mendez explains that when the child failed to identify the suspect, detectives closed the case on Feb. 22. Mendez acknowledges during the course of the investigation that they failed to get the child’s medical record on the extent of her injuries.

As AISD police reopens the case, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office is also getting involved.

“We are reviewing the case, investigating the case and in the process of obtaining medical records that were never provided to or obtained by law enforcement,” says Assistant District Attorney Beverly Matthews.

Mendez now says detectives will conduct additional interviews as well as obtain the child’s medical records.

On KXAN News at 5 and 6 p.m., Education Reporter Erin Cargile explains how parents at Boone Elementary were notified of the developments over the course of the investigation.