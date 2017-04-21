5 arrested for vandalism at Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville

Texas Typhoon vandalism suspects clockwise from left: Matthew Miller, Joshua Lee, Ethan Sofinowski, Darion Alberson, Liam Wallace (Pflugerville police booking photos)
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Five teenagers have been arrested after breaking into Typhoon Texas and vandalizing items inside and outside of the park.

Pflugerville police said the break-in happened over the Easter weekend.

Matthew Thomsen, 17, Joshua Lee, 18, Liam Wallace, 17, Ethan Sofinowski, 17, and Darion Alberson, 18 were taken into custody within days of breaking into the park.

Authorities said they are also suspected of breaking into Pflugerville High School the night before the Typhoon Texas incident.

This story is developing and is expected to be updated pending the release of police affidavits. 

