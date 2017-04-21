19-year-old Fort Hood soldier shot and killed in Killeen

Pvt. Justin Lewis (Fort Hood Photo)
Pvt. Justin Lewis (Fort Hood Photo)

KILLEEN, Texas (KWKT) — A Fort Hood soldier’s death on April 17 in Killeen has been ruled a homicide.

Pvt. Justin Antwan Lewis, 19, had been in the Army for less than a year and had only been at Fort Hood for about a month-and-a-half when he was shot Monday night.

Lewis was found shot in the 700 block of West Avenue C. His home of record is listed as Henderson, North Carolina.

He had entered active duty service in August 2016 as a cavalry scout and had been assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment in February. Lewis was found as Killeen officers responded to a call of shots being heard fired near a vacant lot.

When officers arrived, they found him not breathing. Police noted that this was the eighth homicide of 2017. The total for all of 2016 was 16.

