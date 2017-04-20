The Phantom of the Opera

Jordan Craig who is in the cast of Cameron Mackintosh’s Spectacular New Production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA paid Studio 512 a visit after opening of the premiere engagement at Bass Concert Hall on April 19. The show runs until April 30. With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America. You do not want to miss it! You can see Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera now through April 30th at Bass Concert Hall. For more information go to BroadwayInAustin.com or call 512-477-6060.

 

 

