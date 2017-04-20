Texas State responds to ‘offensive’ social media posts directed at student

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University is investigating “offensive” social media posts directed at one of its students, calling the posts “clearly reprehensible content.”

President Denise Trauth said if they determine a Texas State student is responsible for the postings, the student will be disciplined.

An online petition with more than 450 supporters is calling for the removal or resignation of a student government senator who is accused by the creator of the petition of making posts containing “homophobic, racist, and divisive language towards a Texas State student.”

A tweet directed at the university on Wednesday — with screenshots of the alleged comments, dated Jan. 12 — appear to have led to Thursday’s announcement of the university’s investigation.

The university has not named the student accused in the petition.

President Trauth said the university is committed to the principles of free speech, but does not tolerate communications that are “threatening, harassing, or racially motivated.”

