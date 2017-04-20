Second rabid animal confirmed in northwest Travis Co. neighborhood

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A rabid raccoon found in the Sandy Creek Ranches area is the second case of a wild animal with rabies within a five mile area in the last two months, officials say.

Now, residents of northwest Travis County are being asked to protect themselves by avoiding wild animals and vaccinating family pets. Neighbors should call 311 if they see a wild animal acting strangely or if the animal has been in contact with a person.

Bats, skunks, coyotes, foxes and raccoons are the most common animals found to have rabies in Texas, the city of Austin says.

People can be exposed to rabies by an animal bite or scratch that breaks the skin or if an open wound comes in direct contact with an infected animal’s saliva. People also can be exposed if the saliva from a rabid animal gets in a person’s eyes, nose, or mouth.

If you are bitten or if saliva from a suspected rabid animal comes in contact with your eyes, nose, mouth or a wound, wash the exposure site and seek medical attention immediately, the city warns.

Rabies is almost always fatal in humans once symptoms occur. However, a series of post exposure shots can prevent rabies if given in time. “This is why it is critical to talk to your doctor or health care provider right away if any animal bites you, especially a wild animal,” officials caution. For additional information call Austin Public Health’s Disease Surveillance Program at 512-972-5555.