AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities responded to reports of a body in Barton Creek in the Barton Creek Greenbelt Thursday afternoon. Firefighters say the body turned out to be an animal.

The Austin Fire Department says the call came in around 2:44 p.m. for a water rescue at 3816 S. Lamar Blvd. The initial caller reported they spotted a body in the water.

Officials have not said what animal was found.