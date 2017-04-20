Police see increase in criminal activity at EVO movie theater in Kyle

Related Coverage Off-duty Kyle officers arrest 2 for multiple car burglaries

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – An increase of vehicle break-ins at the EVO movie theater in Kyle has the local police department stepping up security. There have been nine vehicle break-ins so far this year, according to the Kyle Police Department.

“In most of these cases, I believe all these vehicles were locked so all the entry was forced into the vehicle in the reports that we’ve taken,” said KPD Captain Pedro Hernandez.

Kyle police looked back at the numbers and say in both 2015 and 2016, a total of three vehicle break-ins in the EVO parking lot were reported for the entire year.

Hernandez says the thieves are taking anything that’s easy to grab like laptops, purses and firearms. “Anytime you see an increase in any criminal activity, it’s concerning to us as a police department,” he said.

KPD says off-duty police officers have worked security for the entertainment center for almost two years. In that time, the department says the majority of their time was spent indoors.

“Primarily those officers are tasked with monitoring the guests and making sure that they’re safe and there are no issues going on inside the center. Those officers will obviously be asked to monitor the parking lot a little bit more,” said Hernandez.

Since the increase of reported crimes, police say EVO has contacted the department and requested more off-duty officers for security in the parking lot..

KXAN has reached out to EVO Entertainment for a comment, but have yet to hear back.