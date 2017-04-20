Local judges, officers first to use new system for DWI blood search warrants

FILE - Field sobriety test being conducted by an Austin officer. (KXAN File Photo)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — New technology is about to change the way drunk driving stops play out in Texas.

A new statewide system to expedite the blood draw warrants for DWI’s is in the testing phase. This week, representatives from Law Enforcement Advanced DWI/DUI Reporting System (LEADRS) trained local municipal court judges and police officers on the technology.

The new online reporting system will enable an officer in the field to send a DWI blood search warrant directly to a judge.

“The time from the stop, to the blood draw, is cut down exponentially,” said Sgt. Ryan Doyle with the Leander Police Department.

Unlike Travis County, Williamson County does not have a magistrate at the jail around the clock. When Sgt. Doyle arrests a DWI suspect, he drives them to the jail, and if there is no judge on hand, he releases the suspect to the jail, leaves the jail, drives to a judge’s house or meets them somewhere so they can sign the warrant. All of this must happen before the suspect is taken to a hospital for a blood-alcohol test.

In addition, part of Leander is in Travis County, so in those situations, Sgt. Doyle must drive a DWI suspect to the Travis County Jail before a DWI blood warrant can be signed. Depending on the time of day and traffic, a DWI suspect can be sitting in the back of a police car for quite some time, especially in bumper-to-bumper Austin traffic.

With the new software, an officer will be able to stay at the scene of the DWI stop, send the blood warrant to the judge electronically, and the judge can review it, sign it and send it back electronically.

Municipal court judges in Liberty Hill and Leander have been trained on the software, and will be some of the first judges to test it out.

After the pilot program, the technology should be available for all magistrates in Texas.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Erin Cargile talks to an officer on how this will make their jobs more efficient as well as take a closer look at how this will impact the Austin Police Department, which has recently expanded no refusal to every weekend.

