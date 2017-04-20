Local entrepreneurs get chance to enter Chinese market

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is offering small business owners a rare opportunity to break into one of the largest markets in the world.

On May 3 and May 4, the Small Business Festival is hosting a midnight pitch event where 60 product-based businesses will pitch live to 45,000 buying agents in China.

To take part, you must apply online by Friday and give details about your business and the product you want to pitch.

The Chinese shopping site Taobao Global will approve each product and select the top 60 applicants to pitch on May 3 and 4.