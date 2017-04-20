Local entrepreneurs get chance to enter Chinese market

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is offering small business owners a rare opportunity to break into one of the largest markets in the world.

On May 3 and May 4, the Small Business Festival is hosting a midnight pitch event where 60 product-based businesses will pitch live to 45,000 buying agents in China.

To take part, you must apply online by Friday and give details about your business and the product you want to pitch.

The Chinese shopping site Taobao Global will approve each product and select the top 60 applicants to pitch on May 3 and 4.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s