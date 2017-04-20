Leander police searching for woman accused of breaking into storage units

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a woman they say broke into two storage units last year.

According to court documents, Corbin Millianoes, along with a male accomplice, broke into storage units at the Cubesmart Self Storage at 10201 E. Crystal Falls Pkwy. in Leander on March 23, 2016. The suspects were able to get away with numerous items including a compound bow, electronics and jewelry.

Investigators were able to determine that at the time of the burglaries, an access code belonging to a customer at the storage unit was used to get in. When officers met with that customer, she said Millianoes stole her gate code information to gain access to the storage units.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects backing a truck up to the units and breaking the locks to get inside. Several of the items that were stolen were later found at pawn shops in Austin.

Once arrested, Millianoes will be charged with two counts of burglary of a building. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Anthony Mayberry with the Leander Police Department at (512) 528-2817 or email at amayberry@leandertx.gov or please contact your local law enforcement agency.