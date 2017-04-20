Leander police searching for woman accused of breaking into storage units

By Published:
Leander Police post on Corbin Millianoes. (Leander Police Department)
Leander Police post on Corbin Millianoes. (Leander Police Department)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a woman they say broke into two storage units last year.

According to court documents, Corbin Millianoes, along with a male accomplice, broke into storage units at the Cubesmart Self Storage at 10201 E. Crystal Falls Pkwy. in Leander on March 23, 2016. The suspects were able to get away with numerous items including a compound bow, electronics and jewelry.

Investigators were able to determine that at the time of the burglaries, an access code belonging to a customer at the storage unit was used to get in. When officers met with that customer, she said Millianoes stole her gate code information to gain access to the storage units.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects backing a truck up to the units and breaking the locks to get inside. Several of the items that were stolen were later found at pawn shops in Austin.

Once arrested, Millianoes will be charged with two counts of burglary of a building. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Anthony Mayberry with the Leander Police Department at (512) 528-2817 or email at amayberry@leandertx.gov or please contact your local law enforcement agency.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s