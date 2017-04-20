‘Lactation Station’ added to Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Breastfeeding mothers don’t have to miss a second of a Round Rock Express game if their young one needs to make their feeding time.

A new ‘Lacation Station’ is open for business at Dell Diamond thanks to a partnership between the Express and St. David’s Round Rock.

“As a nursing mother myself, I was thrilled to have the immediate backing of management and ownership on this project this past offseason,” said Express Senior Vice President of Marketing Laura Fragoso. “It provides a necessary space for mothers in a place they can so often be overlooked. As always, the Express welcomes nursing mothers to breastfeed in any public location at Dell Diamond, but the Lactation Station provides a fun, comfortable space for those looking for privacy.”

The swanky new space is located down the third base line and features a television with an in-game feed, padded bench and pillows for back support and an activity wall to entertain children who have graduated to hot dogs and other stadium delicacies.

The Express is one of only a handful of Minor League teams that offer a private space for breastfeeding mothers.

Single game tickets, season memberships, Flex Plans and Kids Club packages are on sale now. For more information on the Express, visit http://www.RoundRockExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255.