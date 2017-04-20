H-E-B issues voluntary recall of bread due to possible piece of rubber

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B issued a voluntary and precautionary recall Thursday evening due to the possibility of a piece of rubber in their product.
The recall includes H-E-B and Hill Country Fare sandwich bread with a best by date of April 29 or earlier. The grocery store chain says this is an isolated incident.
Bread bought in San Antonio, the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Corpus Christi is not impacted by the recall. Customers who bought the bread can return it to the store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.
The following bread products are included in the recall:
|
Product
|
UPC
|
Tie Color
|
Hill Country Fare Thin
|
4122046090
|
orange, green, blue
|
Hill Country Fare Extra Thin
|
4122064420
|
orange, green
|
Hill Country Fare Wheat
|
4122078985
|
orange, green, blue
|
H-E-B Extra Thin
|
4122084868
|
orange, green, blue
|
H-E-B Round Top White
|
4122035774
|
orange, green, blue
|
H-E-B Split Top White
|
4122088001
|
orange, green, blue
|
H-E-B Texas Toast
|
4122062888
|
orange, green
|
H-E-B 100% Whole Wheat
|
4122003278
|
orange, green, blue
|
H-E-B Split Top Honey Wheat
|
4122003108
|
orange, green, blue