H-E-B issues voluntary recall of bread due to possible piece of rubber

By Published:
HEB Store (File Image)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B issued a voluntary and precautionary recall Thursday evening due to the possibility of a piece of rubber in their product.

The recall includes H-E-B and Hill Country Fare sandwich bread with a best by date of April 29 or earlier. The grocery store chain says this is an isolated incident.

Bread bought in San Antonio, the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Corpus Christi is not impacted by the recall. Customers who bought the bread can return it to the store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.

The following bread products are included in the recall: 

Product

UPC

Tie Color

Hill Country Fare Thin

4122046090

orange, green, blue

Hill Country Fare Extra Thin

4122064420

orange, green

Hill Country Fare Wheat

4122078985

orange, green, blue

H-E-B Extra Thin

4122084868

orange, green, blue

H-E-B Round Top White

4122035774

orange, green, blue

H-E-B Split Top White

4122088001

orange, green, blue

H-E-B Texas Toast

4122062888

orange, green

H-E-B 100% Whole Wheat

4122003278

orange, green, blue

H-E-B Split Top Honey Wheat

4122003108

orange, green, blue

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s