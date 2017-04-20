H-E-B issues voluntary recall of bread due to possible piece of rubber

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B issued a voluntary and precautionary recall Thursday evening due to the possibility of a piece of rubber in their product.

The recall includes H-E-B and Hill Country Fare sandwich bread with a best by date of April 29 or earlier. The grocery store chain says this is an isolated incident.

Bread bought in San Antonio, the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Corpus Christi is not impacted by the recall. Customers who bought the bread can return it to the store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.

The following bread products are included in the recall:

Product UPC Tie Color Hill Country Fare Thin 4122046090 orange, green, blue Hill Country Fare Extra Thin 4122064420 orange, green Hill Country Fare Wheat 4122078985 orange, green, blue H-E-B Extra Thin 4122084868 orange, green, blue H-E-B Round Top White 4122035774 orange, green, blue H-E-B Split Top White 4122088001 orange, green, blue H-E-B Texas Toast 4122062888 orange, green H-E-B 100% Whole Wheat 4122003278 orange, green, blue H-E-B Split Top Honey Wheat 4122003108 orange, green, blue