Free Weekend Fun April 21-23

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you can’t find something to do this weekend, perhaps you haven’t seen these awesome things yet!
- Texas Military Department Open House and American Heroes Air Show – Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. This annual event gives you a closer look at the National Guard through demonstrations, displays, and personal interactions. There will be a variety of attractions including helicopter and parachute demonstrations, a World War II reenactment, First Responder demonstrations, the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall, the Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall, military vehicles, bands, bounce house and numerous other children’s activities, a naturalization ceremony for service members, an education fair, and a variety of food available for purchase. A photo ID is required to enter the post. Admission and parking are FREE! Camp Mabry, 2200 W 35th St, Austin.
- Honeychild: Indie Kids Fest + Earth Day Celebration – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. REVELRY is transforming the Amphitheater at Mueller Lake Park into an interactive, art-filled space for kids and parents. To jazz it up, they’re also bringing along food trucks, crafts from local makers, live music, shopping from local creatives and small businesses, a mobile library, and more. Children can put their hands to work in engaging projects under the instruction of ATX-based creatives. This event is geared for infants to 12 years of age, with teens signing up as artist volunteers. The mission is to provide a creative atmosphere where families and children can celebrate each other, Austin, and the local makers and businesses that make our city what it is. Admission is FREE! Mueller Lake Park, 2016 Simond Ave, Austin.
- Earth Day ATX – Saturday from noon to 7:00 p.m. Earth Day Austin is the largest sustainability event in Central Texas. Learn about conservation and sustainable solutions, celebrate your love for the environment, and get connected to the best and most innovative green businesses and organizations. With 8 new activity areas and a focus on hands-on discovery, Earth Day 2017 will be more engaging and exploratory than ever. FREE! Huston Tillotson University, 900 Chicon St, Austin.
- The Big Squeeze Accordion Concert – Saturday from 1-5:00 p.m. For its eighth year on the Museum’s Lone Star Plaza, the Texas Folklife Big Squeeze Accordion Contest will host an afternoon of squeezebox greats, young and old. Watch the next generation of accordion players compete for three grand prizes in polka, zydeco, and conjunto accordion traditions. Following the competition, enjoy a concert featuring bands with some of the best accordionists across the state. Rain or shine. FREE! Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress Ave, Austin.
- Edible Austin Children’s Picnic: A Real Food Fair – Sunday from 1-5:00 p.m. Bring a blanket, sit in the sunshine, plant a square foot garden, meet farmers, and enjoy bites from local food vendors. There will be live music, storytelling, and endless activities. FREE! Rosewood Park, 2300 Rosewood Ave, Austin.