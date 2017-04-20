Court finds more racial gerrymandering in Texas voting maps

AUSTIN (AP/KXAN) — Judges have again found that Texas racially gerrymandered voting maps to weaken the growing electoral power of minorities.

The ruling Thursday over Republican-drawn legislative maps comes after the same court in March found evidence of Texas also violating the federal Voting Rights Act when carving new congressional districts.

It’s another blow to Texas this year over voting rights. Earlier this month, a separate federal court found that a strict voter ID law was intentionally crafted to discriminate against minorities

The latest 2-1 ruling by federal panel in San Antonio found that Texas tried intentionally weakening the influence of minorities by “wasting Latino votes” around Dallas, Houston and other areas across the state.

In the ruling, the judges pointed to specific districts to prove there was “intentional vote dilution.” The districts included: Rio Grande Valley (including specifically HD41, HD 35, Nueces County, El Paso (HD77 and HD78), Dallas County (HD103, HD104, and HD105), Bexar County (HD117 and HD118), and Harris County (HD137 and HD149).

In the dissenting vote, Judge Jerry Smith said the panel majority “badly overreached in finding that Texas used race, instead of partisan advantage, as the predominant factor in the 2011 redistricting.”