13 year old dies in ‘Russian Roulette’ shooting in Freeport

FREEPORT, Texas (KXAN) — A 14-year-old has been charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence for allegedly shooting another teenager in what was described as a game of Russian Roulette.

Juan Borja, 13, was shot at a park and died on the way to the hospital Wednesday, KPRC has reported. Police in the city of Freeport, located about 60 miles south of Houston, say that Borja brought a gun and showed it to other children. Witnesses told officers that he loaded a round of ammunition and made a comment about playing Russian Roulette.

The 14-year-old, who has not been identified because he is a juvenile, pointed the gun at Borja and shot him, police say.

The suspect then hid the gun in a field. Investigators do not believe Borja was targeted or that the shooting was gang-related.

KPRC interviewed the victim’s sister, Luz Borja, who said, “He was my only brother that I had. It’s going to be so hard for us to continue without him.”