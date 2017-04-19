Woman killed in east Austin moped crash was UT student

Related Coverage 22-year-old woman riding moped killed in east Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas confirmed Wednesday morning that a junior at the school was killed Monday evening in a moped crash.

A university spokesperson said Nancy-Jane David, 22, was on her moped when she collided with a bus in the 4500 block of Manor near Lovell Drive, at 7:19 p.m.

David, a Chi Omega sister, will be honored with a vigil Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at the university tower.

The sorority posted a message on their Facebook expressing grief after the crash:

We are saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of our Chi Omega sister Nancy-Jane David. Nancy-Jane was a Junior at The University of Texas at Austin and a member of Pledge Class 2014. She had the kindest spirit, and showed utmost sincerity and love for everyone around her. She was beautiful, pure, adventurous, positive, and joyful. Nancy-Jane has shown all of her Chi Omega sisters what it means to be a Chi Omega, embodying the Symphony in all aspects of her life. She has taught us that life is precious and beautiful, and meant to be explored, embraced, enjoyed, and celebrated. Her positivity was contagious, and the way she cherished those around her was a true example for her friends. She perfected the role as Asst. New Member Educator where she utilized her gifts to pour into our freshman pledge class, giving time and energy to each of them. Our members are heartbroken at the loss of such a perfect, beautiful human that was taken from us too soon. We ask that you please respect the privacy of Nancy-Jane’s family and the Iota Chapter during such a sensitive time, and keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will be holding a candlelight ceremony in front of The University of Texas tower Wednesday evening at 8pm. This will be open to the public for anyone that would like to mourn the loss of our dear Nancy-Jane. Forever in our hearts, NJ.

The driver of the school bus, which is used as a personal vehicle, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Police said the road was slick, but couldn’t say for certain if it was a factor in the crash.