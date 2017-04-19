With four vandalized UT fraternities, police increase patrols

By Published:
Vandalism on the fence of the Phi Gamma Delta House next to UT Austin. (Courtesy/Sunny Sone)
Vandalism on the fence of the Phi Gamma Delta House next to UT Austin. (Courtesy/Sunny Sone)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas is now investigating incidents of vandalism at four fraternities.

Monday morning, the fence at Phi Gamma Delta house was spray painted with “rapist” and “racist.”

A university spokesperson said Pi Kappa Alpha was spray painted Tuesday morning and Kappa Alpha and Kappa Sigma were vandalized Tuesday night. UT’s student newspaper The Daily Texan reports the words “rapist” and “racist” were also spray painted in the most recent cases.

UT President Greg Fenves said the university will not tolerate vandalism and threats targeting students and have launched an investigation. “Many students understandably feel concerned and vulnerable. I want them to know we are committed to making UT Austin a safe environment for all of our students,” Fenves said.

In addition to UT police and Austin police working together to add extra patrols to the neighborhood, they will also review available surveillance footage. The university did not say if the vandalism is related to a specific accusation or incident.

Fenves says the university is providing crisis support, advice and guidance to the students affected. Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call UTPD at 512-471-4441.

A man power washing spray painted vandalism off a fence post at the Phi Gamma Delta House at UT Austin. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)
A man power washing spray painted vandalism off a fence post at the Phi Gamma Delta House at UT Austin. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)

 

