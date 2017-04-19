What to Wear for an Afternoon in Wonderland

We’rey prepping you for “An Afternoon In Wonderland”, the very fun fundraising event being hosted by the Ballet Austin Guild. Cassandra King Polidori is here to help us select perfect attire, and tell us more about this magical event. An Afternoon in Wonderland will be Sunday April 30th from 1 to 3 at Hotel Ella. Go here for tickets or more information.
