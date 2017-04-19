UT’s student fashion show is the biggest in the nation and free

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Have you ever wanted to go to fashion week in Paris? If you can’t make it, several University of Texas students are putting together a Texas-sized fashion show right here at home on April 19.

The Synthesis: UT Fashion Show features designs from 22 textiles and apparel design seniors. It’s a runway extravaganza that is the largest student fashion show in the country. The event is free and all are welcome to the Frank Erwin Center.

You can see a pre-show of creations by junior designers in the Lonestar Room at 5:30 p.m. on April 19. The fashion show starts at 7 p.m. in the arena.

More than 5,000 attend the fashion show each year.

The students were on KXAN News at Noon to discuss the show and give a preview of what to expect.