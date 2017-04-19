Union Pacific, Austin police team up to teach about railroad dangers

Union Pacific police ride the rails (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — When a Crockett High School senior was hit by a train last month, Union Pacific told KXAN they’d seen several similar incidents within two miles over the last year.

To keep other people away from the tracks, Union Pacific police and Austin police teamed up Wednesday to teach people about railroad dangers. KXAN went aboard the train to see how they’re keeping people safe.

“It goes back to the 1800s. Frank and Jesse James, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were robbing the trains — they hired the Pinkertons back then to protect employees and property,” Special Agent Alfredo Rodriguez of the Union Pacific Railroad said.

They’re not called the Pinkertons anymore but the goal for the department is still the same as it was then: keeping people safe.

