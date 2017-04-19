Threat against high school in Cedar Park not credible, police say

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Leander ISD says they are investigating after a threatening post was made on social media against Vista Ridge High School.

Police determined the threat was not credible, and school will go on Thursday as usual.

Making a threat against a school is a felony. “We take every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Principal Paul Johnson said. “I commend students/parents for bringing this to the attention of campus administrators as soon as they became of aware of this threat.”

The following letter was sent to parents and staff:

Dear Parents: Wednesday evening, we received anonymous alerts and direct communications from students/parents reporting concerns about a social media posting about a bomb threat to Vista Ridge High School. Because Vista Ridge administration takes every potential threat seriously, law enforcement was notified, and the threat was immediately investigated. Cedar Park Police was dispatched to the individual’s home, and the situation was evaluated as part of our standard threat assessment protocol. At this time, we have been advised by law enforcement that there is no credible threat to VRHS students or staff, but their investigation will continue. School will continue as normal on Thursday. We take every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff. I commend students/parents for bringing this to the attention of campus administrators as soon as they became of aware of this threat. We are aware that social media will continue to generate concerns about this issue and may cause anxiety for our students. If your student has additional concerns about their safety, please refer them to our administrative team or their school counselor, and we will provide the appropriate support. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Vista Ridge HS administration. I look forward to a safe and successful day of school tomorrow. Sincerely, Paul Johnson Principal Vista Ridge High School