The Latest and Greatest from the World of Music

Great new stuff lining the shelves at Waterloo, and some awesome in store events are ahead as well. Patrick Floyd joined us with all the details. Robyn Hitchcock is in his 5th decade of music and is releasing his first self titled album. Local Austin band, the Xetas have come out with an album called Towers and Patrick describes it as loud and exciting. Waterloo will also be celebrating Record Store Day on April 22, which will include over 400 exclusive releases including the Black Angels new album. Lastly, they will be releasing Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble live at Carnegie Hall on April 23rd!

You can stop in to Waterloo Records at 600 North Lamar.
Give them a call at 512-474-2500 for more information or go to waterloorecords.com to see all that we’ve talked about today and more.

