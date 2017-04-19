Sixth grader brought unloaded gun to Del Valle ISD middle school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A sixth grade student at Ojeda Middle School Wednesday morning told staff there may be a gun in their backpack.

In a letter from Principal Sarah Reuwsaat to parents, she says the student was taken off the bus by administrators and an unloaded gun was found and confiscated from the child’s backpack.

The principal says no students were threatened and staff worked quickly to keep the students safe. “This is a very serious violation of the law and the Del Valle ISD Code of Conduct, and appropriate legal and disciplinary action will be taken,” Reuwsaat said.

Ojeda Middle School, one of the district’s three middle schools, is located at 4900 McKinney Falls Pkwy, just south of Burleson Road.

Parents and students were reminded that items that could be considered weapons, including things for “show and tell” or lookalike toy weapons, are prohibited.

Tuesday morning, an 8-year-old girl in New Braunfels unknowingly brought a loaded gun to school. After telling her teacher, police were called and one of her parents was cited.

