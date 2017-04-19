Serena Williams shares pregnancy news via Snapchat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the heels of her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, tennis star Serena Williams announced to her fans that she is 20 weeks pregnant Wednesday.

Williams, 35, posted the big news on Snapchat with a photo of her wearing a one-piece swimsuit and along with a caption “20 weeks.” Prior Snaps showed her vacationing with Ohanian, 33, in the Riviera Maya.

According to Sports Illustrated, within a few minutes of the post, Williams deleted the post. So what does that mean? Her Instagram and Twitter accounts don’t indicate anything either.

If Williams is currently 20 weeks pregnant, she was pregnant when she beat her sister to claim her 7th Australian Open Title at the end of January.