San Marcos CISD to return to a ‘traditional’ class schedule

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – San Marcos CISD will be changing the way they schedule their classes starting next school year. Board members discussed moving from a block schedule to a more traditional schedule of classes at Tuesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Starting during the 2017-2018 school year, students in middle school and high school will be going to seven periods a day rather than four periods a day.

“In a traditional schedule, they go to their classes every single day and in a block schedule they go to them every other day. So, it is a change, but there are some advantages to that change also,” said SMCISD Secondary Education Executive Director James Barton.

Barton says the change will cause teachers to re-evaluate their curriculum, and hopefully spur new ideas. “Every time you make a change to your standard, you have to go back and look at how you are teaching lessons,” he said. “We are going to move to a slightly shorter class period of 50 minutes and that makes us look at how we arrange our information and help kids gather it.”

Barton says the district doesn’t anticipate cutting any teaching jobs with the new schedule. He also adds that the district is working to make sure students are not overwhelmed with the new schedule.

“Students were having homework for classes every two nights and now they are going to have smaller bits nightly,” said Barton.

