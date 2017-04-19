Police ask for your help finding 85-year-old man last seen in north Austin

By Published: Updated:
Tomas Hernandez (Austin Police Department Photo)
Tomas Hernandez (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 85-year-old man last seen at his home in north Austin has been reported missing by his family.

Tomas Hernandez was last seen on Bolles Circle at 8 a.m. Wednesday, near North Lamar Boulevard and Anderson Lane. He is described by police as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6, with brown eyes, white hair, a mustache, thin build, and wearing a black fedora, blue jean jacket and khaki pants.

Police say he suffers from dementia and is on foot.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or Austin Police Missing Persons unit at 512-974-5250.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s