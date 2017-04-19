Police ask for your help finding 85-year-old man last seen in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 85-year-old man last seen at his home in north Austin has been reported missing by his family.

Tomas Hernandez was last seen on Bolles Circle at 8 a.m. Wednesday, near North Lamar Boulevard and Anderson Lane. He is described by police as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6, with brown eyes, white hair, a mustache, thin build, and wearing a black fedora, blue jean jacket and khaki pants.

Police say he suffers from dementia and is on foot.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or Austin Police Missing Persons unit at 512-974-5250.