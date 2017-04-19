Overnight fire damages Bastrop restaurant

Crews fight an fire at a restaurant in Bastrop. (photo courtesy: reportit@kxan.com submission)

BASTROP (KXAN)- Bastrop fire crews closed down a block of a downtown street as they fought a fire at a restaurant early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the Ramos Restaurant on Chestnut Street around 1:45 a.m. for a report of a fire. A witness told KXAN the fire was still burning as of 3:15 a.m. The witness said there were four fire engines at the scene and fire crews were cutting holes in the roof to pour water into the restaurant. We are working to get more information from Bastrop County and City officials about any further details.

At 2:15 a.m., the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management tweeted that the block of Chestnut Street between Main and Water Streets was closed due to the fire.

Chestnut Street is also known as Highway 150. The fire happened 3 blocks east of the Colorado River bridge.

 

