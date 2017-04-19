No injuries reported after 22-car train derails in Bertram

BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — A freight train hauling empty cars on route to pickup rock in Marble Falls derailed in Bertram early Wednesday morning.

The Union Pacific train fell off the track around 1:17 a.m. in the 700 block of Highway 29 near County Road 252 just west of Bertram when a rail broke causing the number six boxcar to come loose.

Bertram’s police chief said the train had 22 cars and two engines. No one was injured in the derailment and only two engineers were on board when it happened.

A heavy equipment crew was called in at 4 a.m. and is on route from Houston to assist with getting the train upright. Cleanup is expected to take several hours but roads are not impacted by the derailment.