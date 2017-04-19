No injuries reported after 22-car train derails in Bertram

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Train derailment west of Bertram (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
Train derailment west of Bertram (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — A freight train hauling empty cars on route to pickup rock in Marble Falls derailed in Bertram early Wednesday morning.

The Union Pacific train fell off the track around 1:17 a.m. in the 700 block of Highway 29 near County Road 252 just west of Bertram when a rail broke causing the number six boxcar to come loose.

Bertram’s police chief said the train had 22 cars and two engines. No one was injured in the derailment and only two engineers were on board when it happened.

A heavy equipment crew was called in at 4 a.m. and is on route from Houston to assist with getting the train upright. Cleanup is expected to take several hours but roads are not impacted by the derailment.

Train derailment west of Bertram (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
Train derailment west of Bertram (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s