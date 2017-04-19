Man wanted in aggravated robbery could be hiding in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of shooting two people during a drug deal in Leon County could be hiding in the Austin-area.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force says they’re trying to find 22-year-old Cullen Shane Pate, whose last known address was in Georgetown. Authorities say they received word that Pate was in Cedar Park and Austin earlier this week. They believe he is likely staying at a motel along Interstate 35.

Pate is wanted for an aggravated robbery that happened on April 7 in Oakwood, which is about 160 miles northeast of Austin. According to an arrest warrant, Pate, along with two other suspects, shot and robbed a man and woman at a gas station during a drug transaction. Police say Pate and his accomplices were able to get away with $3,000 and an unknown amount of drugs.

The male victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Medical staff indicated the victim had suffered a shotgun wound to the left side of his head. The female victim had injuries to her hand and back of her head.

When police spoke to one of the accomplices last week, he said Pate shot the woman and the other suspect shot the man.

Pate is considered armed and dangerous. They believe he is in the company of an unknown black man.

If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to immediately contact 911 or the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at (512) 800-4213. Your identity will remain anonymous.