Learn to Make a Cajun Cocktail

Sellers is a favorite spot for a delicious cocktail, great music and a good time, but did you know the next time you plan to spend your Sunday Funday there–you will also be helping local charities. General Manager John Mullowney is here with more. Sellers is on West 4th Street. Their Sunday fundraisers take place from 4 p-m until 2 a-m. Go to sellersaustin.com for more information.

Advertisement