Learn Make Your Own Mosaic

A beautiful mosaic can be created from some unexpected materials. That’s what Austin Creative Reuse is all about, turning the old into something new. Barbara Paris joined us to show us how! You start by putting premixed grout and adhesive into a Ziploc bag and cutting off a corner. Then you put the grout in a small section and smooth it out. Now you can begin mosaicing by placing tiles/recycled materials on top of the grout until you are finished. It’s best to work in small sections, so the grout doesn’t dry up. When your mosaic is complete, remove any excess grout!

 

Austin Creative Reuse is located on I 35.
Go to austincreativereuse.org for more on their workshops and what’s in store or call 512-375-3041.

