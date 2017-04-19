Joe Goes to the Zoo: Cougars

By Published:

We dropped by the Austin Zoo to visit with zookeeper Cassie about cougars. Roxy, Willow and Oliver are three orphaned cougar cubs who’ve spent most of their lives at the zoo. You can find out more about the Austin Zoo on their website, and Cougar Keep Talks happen Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am.

