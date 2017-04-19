Grandmother gets 3 life sentences for terrorizing kids with witch alter ego

Geneva Robinson, who dressed as a witch. (KFOR via NBC News)
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KFOR) — 51-year-old Geneva Robinson was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences in an Oklahoma City courthouse on Tuesday after pleading guilty to multiple counts of felony child abuse.

Robinson was arrested for child abuse in September 2014 for the abuse of her 7-year-old granddaughter.

The grandmother reportedly used her alter ego, “Nelda the Witch,” to torment and abuse the child. Her actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.

Robinson was originally arrested after officers were called to a home in Southeast Oklahoma City after she tried to take the victim to a local hospital.

