Government to issue new Green Cards next month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to cut down on fake Green Cards, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced they will start issuing new cards next month.

The agency says the Permanent Resident Card (aka Green Card) and the Employment Authoritization Document (EAD) have both been redesigned. The new cards will have enhanced graphics and fraud-resistant security features including the person’s photo on both sides.

The government agency says the new card designs will help deter against document tampering and fraud.

The new Green Cards and EADs will:

  • Display the individual’s photos on both sides
  • Show a unique graphic image and color palette
  • Green Cards will have an image of the Statue of Liberty and a predominately green palette
  • EAD cards will have an image of a bald eagle and a predominately red palette
  • Have embedded holographic images
  • No longer display the individual’s signature

The new cards will be issued starting May 1, 2017.

Current Green Cards and EADS will remain valid until the expiration date shown on the card.

