Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez found dead in his jail cell

WCMH Published: Updated:
Aaron Hernandez
Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez attends a pre-trial hearing at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015, in Boston. Hernandez is charged with killing two Boston men in 2012 after a chance encounter at a nightclub. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

SHIRLEY, MA (WCMH) — NBC News has confirmed with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections that early Wednesday morning Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his cell.

According to NBC Boston, Hernandez was found hanged in his cell  at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center and was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. after authorities tried to revive him.

A release from the Massachusetts D.O.C. said Hernandez hanged himself using a bed sheet attached to his cell’s window. He also attempted to block his door from the inside by using various items.

Hernandez was in a single cell, general population housing unit.

On April 14, Hernandez was acquitted in a Boston double slaying that prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a spilled drink at a nightclub. The former tight end for the New England Patriots was acquitted of all but one charge Friday over the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Prosecutors said Hernandez opened fire on the men’s car because he felt disrespected when one of them bumped into him, causing the drink to spill.

Hernandez had denied killing them men.

He was already serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s