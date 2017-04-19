Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez found dead in his jail cell

SHIRLEY, MA (WCMH) — NBC News has confirmed with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections that early Wednesday morning Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his cell.

According to NBC Boston, Hernandez was found hanged in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center and was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. after authorities tried to revive him.

A release from the Massachusetts D.O.C. said Hernandez hanged himself using a bed sheet attached to his cell’s window. He also attempted to block his door from the inside by using various items.

Hernandez was in a single cell, general population housing unit.

On April 14, Hernandez was acquitted in a Boston double slaying that prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a spilled drink at a nightclub. The former tight end for the New England Patriots was acquitted of all but one charge Friday over the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Prosecutors said Hernandez opened fire on the men’s car because he felt disrespected when one of them bumped into him, causing the drink to spill.

Hernandez had denied killing them men.

He was already serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.