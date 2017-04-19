‘Emergency Supplies’ are tax free in Texas this weekend

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — With hurricane season approaching, Texas Comptroller, Glen Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies without any taxes.

McAllen’s assistant city manager, Jeff Johnston, says it’s a good way to start preparing emergency kits.

The state of Texas has a preparedness sales tax free weekend, that just happens to be this weekend.

So it’s a perfect time for families and people that are getting ready to put a disaster supply kit together, or maybe have just moved down to the area and realize that there’s a few things that I need to have ready,” said Johnston.

He added that a lot of the items can still be used even if you don’t need them for an emergency.

“A lot of them are the same supplies you use for camping.

So, if you need batteries, flash lights, stakes for your tents and different things like that to hold to it the ground… tarps… a lot of those things are what you’re going to find to be tax free over the weekend,” said Johnston.

Edinburg’s Fire Chief, Shawn Snider, says it’s also important to start making an emergency kit with items that are important to someone’s health, like medications. “”They need to have medicines for at least 14 to 21 days.

The next thing would be food supplies and water supplies that they need to start building up, and also have enough to carry them for 14 to 21 days,” said Snider.

The Fire Chief is also encouraging residents to fortify their homes to prevent them from being damaged in severe weather.

The tax free weekend will begin on Saturday, April 22, and end at midnight on Monday, April 24.

Below is a list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax free this weekend. These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers – nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products – reusable and artificial

Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated)

Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

Additional Charges Affect Purchase Price Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable.

Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday.

For example, you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, for a total sales price of $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to issue an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

For more information, click here.