‘Drug-sniffing lizard’ joins Arizona police force

By Published:
Drug sniffing Arizona lizard (WFLA photo)
Drug sniffing Arizona lizard (WFLA photo)

AVONDALE, AZ (WFLA/CNN) — One hard working reptile in Arizona is making a name for himself.

This frenzy all began when the Avondale Police Department posted these photos on Facebook of the chief swearing in the department’s pet bearded dragon.

The department jokingly said the bearded dragon was able to sniff out illicit drugs more accurately than K-9’s.

The pictures went viral and people were wondering how a drug-sniffing lizard could do the job.

But it turns out the whole arrangement was just a late April Fools’ Day joke.

The recent “swearing-in” was actually just a funny promotion for the bearded dragon from mascot to full officer.

