Banister ejected in 9-1 blowout loss to Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Khris Davis hit his seventh home run of the season, Yonder Alonso and Chad Pinder also went deep, and the Oakland Athletics routed the Texas Rangers 9-1 on Wednesday.

Josh Phegley hit a two-run double in a four-run first that gave a quick lead to Jesse Hahn (1-1), who allowed one run and two hits over six innings, struck out four and walked four. Phegley made his second start since he was brought up from the on April 5; he allowed two runs over six innings of relief at the Rangers on April 7.

Davis hit a two-run homer in the fifth, his third home run in six games. All three homers were hit off reliever Mike Hauschild.

Joey Gallo homered in the fifth for Texas, a drive off the facade below a row of luxury suites in center field. It would have traveled 437 feet had it landed unimpeded, according to Major League Baseball’s Statcast system.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister was ejected by plate umpire Bill Welke for arguing over a third-inning foul ball hit by Davis, who singled after Banister left the field.

Texas has lost five of six, dropping to last in the AL West at 5-10. Martin Perez (1-2) gave up four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, allowing all his runs with two outs. He had given up one run in his previous 10 1/3 innings.

ROAD WEARY

Texas is 3-6 on the road.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: 3B Adrian Beltre (on DL due to injured calif) worked out before the game with a team athletic trainer watching. Beltre went through a variety of running exercises and showed no lingering impact.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Andrew Cashner (0-1) is to start against Kansas City on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series in Arlington. Cashner gave up four runs over 5 1/3 innings in his last start.

Athletics: Cesar Valdez (0-0) returns to the big leagues for the first time since 2010 to pitch against Seattle on Thursday. Valdez is making a spot outing in place of opening day starter Kendall Graveman, on the DL with a strained right shoulder.