ACC celebrates Earth Week with eco-friendly transportation options

ACC electric vehicle. (KXAN Photo/Natalie Ferrari)
ACC electric vehicle. (KXAN Photo/Natalie Ferrari)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Earth Week brings awareness to the importance of sustainability and promoting people to be “green.” That’s why Austin Community College is hosting a variety of events this week, including transportation options that are environmentally friendly.

Caleb Crow is the Energy Conservation Manager for the ACC District. “We’re pretty cutting-edge on our charger infrastructure, we’ve had chargers on our campuses for many years now and we’ve definitely seen a steady increase of usage.” Crow says since many folks question the ease of access to resources for their electric cars, it makes those who want to switch a little hesitant.
Which is why both ACC and Austin Energy are working to support the infrastructure and building of charging stations around Austin.

According to Austin Energy, there are 294 charging stations around town, costing consumers only about $4 a month to charge up. With 3,500 electric vehicles around town, that number is increasing by the day.

Kevin Chandra with Austin Energy explains how charging stations work. KXAN Photo/Natalie Ferrari.

“Ground-level ozone is a big problem in Austin,” says Alyssa Halle-Schramm, the sustainability coordinator for ACC. “Transportation and the exhaust fumes coming from cars and vehicles plays into all of that. So if we can reduce cars on the road through alternative transportation options, it certainly helps our air quality.”

Halle-Schramm stresses, “It doesn’t seem like much as one individual person, but if everyone throughout all of Austin is making those decisions, and making a more sustainable choice, it really does make a big impact.”

ACC student Amber Rodriguez is part of the Student Life organization on campus. She says she’s excited to see not only how students become more aware of green transportation, but also reusing and recycling. “I know there’s a lot of people that just like, love the Earth,” Rodriguez tells KXAN. “They love like, anything to do with recycling things. And especially that we have an eco-friendly, electric vehicle here. It just kind of like sets the mood for a bunch of students that really want this to happen.”

Students at ACC Highland Campus. KXAN Photo/Natalie Ferrari.
Student Life organization at ACC Northridge Campus. KXAN Photo/Natalie Ferrari.

ACC will be hosting events for Earth week through this Saturday, which is Earth Day.

