A Fun Event for Kids and Adults

The Old Settler’s Music Festival obviously brings music to mind first, but event organizers want you to know the whole family is welcome to come out and enjoy the weekend, and there will be a little something for everyone to do. Jessica Gordon joined us with just one of the many kids activities on tap. She demonstrated how to make seed balls out of native wildflower seeds, clay, and compost. First, we mixed 1 part seeds, 3 parts clay, and 5 parts compost. Next, we added a little water until it had a good consistency to form into truffle-sized balls. Then, they bake dry in the sun! Seed balls are a great way to plant native wildflowers because the clay helps protect the seeds and the compost provides nutrients!

Old Settlers Music Festival will be happening Thursday through Sunday, April 20th through the 23rd.
Go to oldsettlersmusicfest.org for more information or to get tickets.

 

