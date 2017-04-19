A New Look for a Wonderful Woman

It’s important to have a variety of styles in your wardrobe that can take you to many places and occasions. This week Stylist Eve Michaels of The Shop Austin gave one lucky woman a makeover to show us how to take a professional into a casual frame of mind while still looking sophisticated and chic. Check out the transformation!

And we’re on the lookout for more makeover candidates. So if you know a wonderful woman who deserves a makeover, call Eve at 512-766-SHOP to make an appointment, build confidence with style and learn more about your best colors, proportions, and how to shop!