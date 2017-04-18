All-clear given at south Austin Walmart after bomb threat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A south Austin Walmart was evacuated after a bomb threat was reported Tuesday night. A suspicious package found inside the building was determined not to be an explosive and posed no risk to the public, according to police.

Officers were called to the store, located at 710 E. Ben White Blvd., at 8:20 p.m.

APD’s Explosive Ordinance Division team responded to the threat. Police say someone called in the bomb threat to the Walmart. Officers did not say if they have a suspect in the incident.

At around 10:15 p.m., police said they are starting to let employees back into the store.