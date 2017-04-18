Vote to decide which Austin park gets $20,000 in grant money

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In observance of Earth month this April, Austin residents have the opportunity to vote for one of three park projects that would use a $20,000 grant for enhancements. It’s all part of a nation-wide initiative known as “Meet Me at the Park.”

The National Recreation and Park Association teamed up with the Walt Disney Company to give back to local communities.

One project up for vote would help refurbish the turf on the softball and baseball field at The Parque Zaragoza, enhancing sports play. The second project would offer updates and enhancements to the volleyball and basketballs courts at The Parque Zaragoza — meaning new poles, netting, backboards and playing surface.

The third project would help install a new water infiltration system at the Kealing School Tennis Courts. This system would collect storm water, preventing it from overflowing into a new nearby playground.

The goal of the “Meet Me at the Park” campaign is to improve city parks through projects that allow kids to connect to nature, healthy lifestyles and sports. According to NRPA, “The Austin community voted for The Austin Nature and Science Center to win $20,000. With that funding, the community is now able to enjoy a newly expanded rock climbing program including the newly built climbing wall. This year, resident votes will help improve another one of Austin’s great parks. Nationally, more than $600,000 has been awarded to help fund local park improvement projects as part of the Meet Me At The Park campaign.”

Austin residents have until the end of the month to vote on their favorite park project. You can vote through the NRPA website.

If voting, residents are also encouraged to show their vote by taking a selfie in their favorite park, using the hashtags #MeetMeAtThePark, #Parkies and #BeInspired.

For more information, visit NRPA.org/BeInspired.